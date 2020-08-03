Wish of Hindus for five centuries for grand temple at Ayodhya going to be fulfilled: BJP MP

BJP MP Lallu Singh has said that the foundation stone of Ram temple at Ayodhya on July 5 will mark the fulfilment of the desire of Hindu community for the past 500 years to have a grand temple of Lord Ram at his birthplace. Singh, who is MP from Faizabad which includes Ayodhya, said appeal has been made to people in the district to celebrate the occasion.

"The desire and hope of the Hindu society for 500 years for a grand temple for Lord Ram, that is going to be fulfilled. (500 saalon se jis apeksha ko lekar Hindu samaj jis apne Prabhu Shri Ram ke bhavya mandir ke nirman ki aas lekar baitha tha woh aas ab poori hone jaa rahi hai)," Singh told ANI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

The MP said construction of the grand temple will begin from August 5 and people have been requested to decorate their houses to mark the occasion. "We have appealed to people to apply cow dung on their houses, decorate the house and sing devotional songs. Temples will be decorated," he said.

He also urged people to see the programme from their homes on television and not come to the city in view of the situation created by COVID-19. The MP said that `akhand paath' of Ramayana will be performed at religious places around Chaurasi Kosi Parikrama from August 4 and it will conclude with 'hawan' on August 5 at 10 am.

He said birthplace and abodes of many saints fall along the Chaurasi Kosi Parikrama route. Singh said due to constraints relating to coronavirus, they would not be able to decorate the city the way they wished.

"You won't imagine how well we would have decorated the city if coronavirus was not there," he said. Around 1.25 lakh earthen lamps have been ordered for the ceremony on August 5. Cleanliness drive and sanitisation are carried out in Ayodhya ahead of the foundation laying ceremony of Ram temple. People have been cleaning roads, markets and ghats.

Several areas in Ayodhya are being illuminated with earthen lamps and colourful lights. (ANI)