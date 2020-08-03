Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wish of Hindus for five centuries for grand temple at Ayodhya going to be fulfilled: BJP MP

BJP MP Lallu Singh has said that the foundation stone of Ram temple at Ayodhya on July 5 will mark the fulfilment of the desire of Hindu community for the past 500 years to have a grand temple of Lord Ram at his birthplace.

ANI | Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 03-08-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 20:32 IST
Wish of Hindus for five centuries for grand temple at Ayodhya going to be fulfilled: BJP MP
MP Lallu Singh speaking to ANI in Ayodhya on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

BJP MP Lallu Singh has said that the foundation stone of Ram temple at Ayodhya on July 5 will mark the fulfilment of the desire of Hindu community for the past 500 years to have a grand temple of Lord Ram at his birthplace. Singh, who is MP from Faizabad which includes Ayodhya, said appeal has been made to people in the district to celebrate the occasion.

"The desire and hope of the Hindu society for 500 years for a grand temple for Lord Ram, that is going to be fulfilled. (500 saalon se jis apeksha ko lekar Hindu samaj jis apne Prabhu Shri Ram ke bhavya mandir ke nirman ki aas lekar baitha tha woh aas ab poori hone jaa rahi hai)," Singh told ANI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

The MP said construction of the grand temple will begin from August 5 and people have been requested to decorate their houses to mark the occasion. "We have appealed to people to apply cow dung on their houses, decorate the house and sing devotional songs. Temples will be decorated," he said.

He also urged people to see the programme from their homes on television and not come to the city in view of the situation created by COVID-19. The MP said that `akhand paath' of Ramayana will be performed at religious places around Chaurasi Kosi Parikrama from August 4 and it will conclude with 'hawan' on August 5 at 10 am.

He said birthplace and abodes of many saints fall along the Chaurasi Kosi Parikrama route. Singh said due to constraints relating to coronavirus, they would not be able to decorate the city the way they wished.

"You won't imagine how well we would have decorated the city if coronavirus was not there," he said. Around 1.25 lakh earthen lamps have been ordered for the ceremony on August 5. Cleanliness drive and sanitisation are carried out in Ayodhya ahead of the foundation laying ceremony of Ram temple. People have been cleaning roads, markets and ghats.

Several areas in Ayodhya are being illuminated with earthen lamps and colourful lights. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai police claims Sushant had bipolar disorder, actor's father says forewarned them of threat to son

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was suffering from bipolar disorder, a mental condition characterised by extreme mood swings, at the time of his death, Mumbai police chief Parambir Singh said on Monday amid clamour by Bihar politicians for a CBI...

'Regressive': Amazon faces criticism for selling Rakhi gifts with adoption jokes

E-commerce giant Amazon has come under attack from social media users and adoptive parents for selling merchandise bearing messages like Tu toh adopted hai You are adopted and Tujhe na mummy, papa dustbin se utha ke laye the Our parents pic...

Did not get any complaint from Sushant family in Feb: Cops

The Mumbai Police on Monday rejected the claim made by late actor Sushant Singh Rajputs father that the family had filed a written complaint on February 25 apprehending threat to his sons life. Rajputs father, K K Singh, has said they had f...

COVID-19 case tally in Surat reaches 14,420; 11 die

Surat district on Monday reported 258 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths, the highest in Gujarat on both counts in the day, taking the total case count to 14,420 and fatalities to 632, state health department said. Gujarat added 1,009 new cas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020