COVID-19 tally inches closer to 60,000 in Bihar; death toll reaches 336

The count of novel coronavirus cases inched closer to 60,000-mark in Bihar with 2297 fresh infections reported in the last 24 hours, while 14 casualties during the period raised the COVID-19 death toll to 336, the state health department said here on Monday. According to the departments bulletin, Patna continued to report the biggest daily hikes for the state, and became the first district to have reported more than 10,000 cases while the overall aggregate stood at 59,567.

Among the fresh fatalities, the maximum number of four was also reported from Patna where those losing their lives, after getting infected with the dreaded coronavirus included state CPI secretary Satyanarayan Singh. Condolence messages poured in for the septuagenarian, who died a few days after being admitted to AIIMS, Patna and those mourning his death included Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and CPI national secretary general D Raja.

Patna accounts for the highest number of 49 COVID-19 deaths so far, followed by Bhagalpur (30), Gaya (23), Nalanda (20), Rohtas (19), Munger (17), East Champaran and Samastipur and Saran (11 each). However, the states Secretary for Information and Public Relations Department, Anupam Kumar, asserted that there was "a need for precautions, not for panic" and pointed out that the fatality rate in Bihar was 0.57 per cent, significantly lower than the national average of 2.13 per cent.

Of the fresh cases, Patna accounted for 293 which caused the districts tally to jump at 10,117. The district, however, also has a good recovery rate and 6421 people have been declared fit till date after having been infected.

Other districts which have reported notable numbers of cases so far are Bhagalpur (2852), Muzaffarpur (2600), Nalanda (2469), Gaya (2391), Rohtas (2363) and Begusarai (2048). The number of samples tested during the last 24 hours was 36,524, a vast improvement since about a month ago when the testing rate stood at less than 10,000 per day.

The total number of tests conducted so far is 6.48 lakhs. The IPRD secretary said the improvement in testing rate has been achieved by virtue of equipping hospitals at all sub divisions and primary health centres with the necessary facilities.