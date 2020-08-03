CRPF Inspector posted in Srinagar dies of COVID-19

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Inspector posted in Srinagar has died due to the coronavirus infection on Monday, officials said. They said the official suffered a cardiac arrest and later his COVID-19 test report came positive.

The Inspector-rank officer belonged to the 1st battalion of the country's largest paramilitary force. This is the 19th death due to the coronavirus pandemic in the paramilitary force.

Over 130 fresh COVID-19 infection cases were also reported in the CRPF on Monday. Out of the total 4,391 cases of the disease in the force, 2,398 are active while the rest have recovered, they said.

The about 3.25 lakh personnel strong CRPF is the lead internal security force of the country with its main operations being in the Left Wing Extremism-hit states and counter-terrorist combat in the Kashmir Valley..