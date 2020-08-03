Left Menu
Development News Edition

Received no complaint from Sushant's family in Feb: Mumbai Police

Shortly after Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK claimed that he had informed Bandra Police in February this year that the actor's life was in danger, Mumbai Police said that no such written complaint has been addressed to Bandra Police Station on that date.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-08-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 21:16 IST
Received no complaint from Sushant's family in Feb: Mumbai Police
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Shortly after Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK claimed that he had informed Bandra Police in February this year that the actor's life was in danger, Mumbai Police said that no such written complaint has been addressed to Bandra Police Station on that date. "Today KK Singh, father of late Sushant Singh Rajput has released a statement saying that the family had made a written complaint to Bandra Police on 25th February It must be clarified that no such written complaint has been addressed to Bandra Police Station on that date," according to a release by Shahaji Umap, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Operations.

However, Mumbai Police said that OP Singh, brother-in-law of the deceased actor had sent some WhatsApp messages to the then DCP Zone 9 regarding this matter. "However, one OP Singh IPS, the brother in law of late Sushant Singh Rajput, had sent some WhatsApp messages to the then DCP Zone 9 regarding this matter. The then DCP Zone 9 had called OP Singh and requested him that a written complaint is mandatory for any enquiry or action. However, Singh wanted this to be resolved informally to which the then DCP Zone 9 clearly told him that it was not possible," read the release.

According to Mumbai Police, a case under 174 CrPC was registered on June 14 regarding Rajput's death and the matter is being investigated by Bandra Police Station. Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh has revealed that he had filed a complaint with Mumbai police in February claiming his son's life was in danger. The revelation came as he filed an FIR with Patna police, alleging Mumbai police of inaction even after 40 days of the actor's sudden death.

In a self-made video, Singh alleged that the accused in the actor's death case is on the loose and Patna Police should be provided with help. "On February 25, I informed Bandra Police that the life of my son Sushant is in danger. He died on June 14 and I asked them to act against people named in my Feb 25 complaint. No action has been taken even 40 days after his death. So, I filed FIR in Patna.

Patna Police swung into action. But the accused is running away(on the loose). Patna Police should be given help. I thank Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his colleague Sanjay Jha who gave support to the truth in this hour of grief," he said. "Just after a couple of days of the association, she (Rhea Chakraborty) moved in at Sushant's place. On the pretext of curing him of depression, she and her family took him to a resort near the airport and kept him for there for months together. Since then, they are managing him and his business affairs. He is downhill since then," Singh said in his complaint to the Mumbai Police on February 25, according to his lawyer Vikas Singh.

"When the matter went out of hand, Sushant called up my wife to be rescued. He stayed with us 2/3 days, went back fine citing his shooting commitments. He is downhill again with reports of Rhea firing all Sushant's loyal team members and putting her own stooges in place. Her third sister, a Delhi-based lawyer, who used to be with him and visit him frequently is panicky that he has surrendered to a manipulative group of people and his life is at risk," Singh stated. After the actor's demise on June 14, he asked the police to take action against the people named in the complaint given by him on February 25, said Singh, adding that no action has been taken.

Based on Singh's complaint, an FIR has been registered by Patna Police against actor Rhea Chakraborty in the Rajput's death case under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including abetment of suicide. A team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the matter on the basis of an FIR which was registered in Patna, based on a complaint filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty under several sections including abetment to suicide.

According to the Maharashtra Police, statements of 56 people have been recorded until now in connection with the case. Days after Rajput's death, Chakraborty said she was the "girlfriend" of the 'Dil Bechara' actor while requesting a CBI inquiry in the case.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. Chakraborty has also approached the Supreme Court for transfer of investigation to Mumbai in the FIR registered against her in Patna. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Isaias expected to regain hurricane strength, make landfall in Carolinas

Tropical Storm Isaias was expected to regain its hurricane strength on Monday as it moved up the U.S. East Coast, threatening a deadly storm surge before making landfall in North Carolina or South Carolina by Monday night.The National Hurri...

Chicago artist brings segregated residents together in 'Folded Map Project'

Chicagos segregated residents are unexpectedly becoming friends in a project that an artist hopes will smash barriers and stereotypes.When Tonika Johnson started photographing houses with corresponding addresses in the citys North and South...

Just because there is SOP, I won't lock myself in room: Arun Lal

Bengal coach Arun Lal, who has conquered the dreaded cancer will not remain confined in his room just because BCCI has laid down a set of SOPs for domestic teams. The BCCI released its SOP for state associations where people have 60, especi...

Don't worry, will soon get back after recovery, says COVID- positive Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, undergoing treatment at a hospital here after testing positive for COVID-19, on Monday said there was no need for anyone to worry and he will soon get back to work after recovery. The Manipal Hospit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020