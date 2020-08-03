3 girls of West Garo Hills rescued by police from Assam

Three minor girls of West Garo Hills, who had fled from their homes, were rescued from Goalpara district of Assam, a senior police officer said on Monday. Superintendent of Police, West Garo Hills, Raghavendra Kumar MG said the three minor girls were seen roaming in a suspicious manner in Agia area of Goalpara district, accompanied by three juvenile boys.

According to the SP, information was received from the Goalpara police of the three minor girls and boys moving around Agia area. Accordingly they were brought to the Agia police station for further questioning on Monday. During questioning, the three girls (aged between 14- 16) said that they had arrived in Agia by bus but did not specify any reason for their visit.

The parents of the girls had filed police complaints about their missing daughters. "Two vehicles have been sent to bring the girls back," said the SP.

Police sources said that the case did not seem to be one of trafficking but of friendship through social media. "We are looking at all possible angles into the matter," the SP said, adding that the three juvenile boys were residents of Assam.