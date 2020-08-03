Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 girls of West Garo Hills rescued by police from Assam

Three minor girls of West Garo Hills, who had fled from their homes, were rescued from Goalpara district of Assam, a senior police officer said on Monday.

PTI | Tura | Updated: 03-08-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 21:37 IST
3 girls of West Garo Hills rescued by police from Assam
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Three minor girls of West Garo Hills, who had fled from their homes, were rescued from Goalpara district of Assam, a senior police officer said on Monday. Superintendent of Police, West Garo Hills, Raghavendra Kumar MG said the three minor girls were seen roaming in a suspicious manner in Agia area of Goalpara district, accompanied by three juvenile boys.

According to the SP, information was received from the Goalpara police of the three minor girls and boys moving around Agia area. Accordingly they were brought to the Agia police station for further questioning on Monday. During questioning, the three girls (aged between 14- 16) said that they had arrived in Agia by bus but did not specify any reason for their visit.

The parents of the girls had filed police complaints about their missing daughters. "Two vehicles have been sent to bring the girls back," said the SP.

Police sources said that the case did not seem to be one of trafficking but of friendship through social media. "We are looking at all possible angles into the matter," the SP said, adding that the three juvenile boys were residents of Assam.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Broncos OT James opts out of 2020 season

Denver Broncos offensive tackle JaWuan James announced his decision to opt out of the 2020 season on Monday. After continuous conversation with my family over the past couple weeks about the NFL figuring out a plan for the 2020 season, Ive ...

Trump says he does not mind if Microsoft buys TikTok

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he does not mind if Microsoft Corp buys the Chinese-owned short-video app TikTok, but any purchase by an American company would have to be done by a Sept. 15 deadline.The Republican president, who ...

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, Left leader Mohammed Salim test positive; Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in self-isolation

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and CPIM politburo member Mohammed Salim were among the prominent politicians who tested positive for COVID-19 as a rapid spike in cases took the tally in the country to over 18 lakh on Monday. I have just test...

US STOCKS-Microsoft, Apple lift Wall St as investors await stimulus

Wall Streets main indexes rose on Monday as a rebound in multi-billion dollar deals, including Microsofts pursuit of TikToks U.S. operations, lifted sentiment as efforts to hammer out a coronavirus relief bill resumed.Microsoft jumped 4 on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020