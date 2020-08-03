Left Menu
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met with the family members of Joginder Chaudhary, a medical practitioner who died of COVID-19 in the city, and handed over a cheque for Rs 1 crore as financial assistance on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 21:41 IST
Delhi CM gives cheque for Rs 1 Cr to family members of medical practitioner who died of COVID-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met with the family members of Joginder Chaudhary, a medical practitioner who died of COVID-19 in the city, and handed over a cheque for Rs 1 crore as financial assistance on Monday. Chaudhary (27), who worked at the Delhi government-run Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College and Hospital (BSAMCH), succumbed to COVID-19 last week.

"Our Corona Warrior Dr Joginder Chaudhary, posted in a Delhi government hospital, served patients by putting his life at stake. Dr Chaudhary passed away recently due to the coronavirus infection. Today, I met with his family members and handed over a cheque for Rs 1 crore as financial assistance. Will help the family in every possible way," Kejriwal said in a tweet Hindi. Chaudhary tested positive for COVID-19 on June 29.

Doctors are treating patients during the pandemic day and night without caring for their lives and Chaudhary was one such COVID warrior of Delhi, a statement issued by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government said. The relentless work of the doctors, nurses, sanitation workers and other medical officers have yielded significant results as the number of coronavirus cases is coming down with every passing day, the statement said.

The positivity rate of the samples tested and the number of deaths have also come down in Delhi, it added. Chaudhary was a junior resident and worked on an ad-hoc basis at the BSAMCH since October, 2019. He was first attached to the influenza clinic of the hospital and then at the casualty ward, until he complained of fever on June 23, the statement said.

