19 more deaths in Punjab, 677 fresh cases

The novel coronavirus tally in Punjab rose to 18,527 on Monday with 677 new cases, while 19 more deaths took the toll to 442, the Health Department said. There are 6,203 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 416 more patients were discharged, taking the number of recoveries to 11,882, according to the bulletin.

Eight out of the 19 new deaths were from Ludhiana, three in Bathinda, two in Amritsar and one each in Barnala, Mohali, Sangrur, Patiala, Jalandhar and SBS Nagar districts, it said. The highest number of 186 new cases were from Ludhiana, followed by 118 in Bathinda, 115 in Jalandhar, 51 in Ferozepur, 34 each in Patiala and Gurdaspur, 29 in Amritsar and 22 in Moga districts, the department said.

Eighteen patients are critical and are on ventilator support, while 148 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. A total of 6,03,912 samples have been taken for testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD HMB