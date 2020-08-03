Left Menu
Don't worry, will soon get back after recovery, says COVID- positive Yediyurappa

The Manipal Hospital where the 77-year-old leader has been admitted since last night said he is "doing well" and "clinically stable." While one of his daughters has also tested positive for COVID-19 and is admitted to the same private hospital, his son B Y Vijayendra said he was going for seven days of home quarantine as a precautionary measure. Contact tracing and sanitizing activities have been carried out at the Chief Minister's home office and official residence here, following which it emerged that at least six staffers have been confirmed with the infection, official sources said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-08-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 21:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, undergoing treatment at a hospital here after testing positive for COVID-19, on Monday said there was no need for anyone to worry and he will soon get back to work after recovery. The Manipal Hospital where the 77-year-old leader has been admitted since last night said he is "doing well" and "clinically stable." While one of his daughters has also tested positive for COVID-19 and is admitted to the same private hospital, his son B Y Vijayendra said he was going for seven days of home quarantine as a precautionary measure.

Contact tracing and sanitizing activities have been carried out at the Chief Minister's home office and official residence here, following which it emerged that at least six staffers have been confirmed with the infection, official sources said. A few of his cabinet colleagues, including, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj, Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, who had met Chief Minister in the last couple of days have gone on home quarantine, they said.

The Chief Minister had taken to Twitter on Sunday night to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is being shifted to hospital. "I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalized as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine," Yediyurappa had said.

The hospital in a statement in the evening said the Chief Minister was admitted to Manipal Hospitals at around 11 pm on August 2 with mild symptoms of COVID 19. "At present, he is doing well and is clinically stable.

Appropriate treatment has been initiated as per current protocols. He is being treated and monitored closely by a multi-disciplinary team of doctors," it said. Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar, a medical doctor himself, said Yediyurappa has "very mild cough and his chest is clear." "I think eight to ten days," he told PTI when asked how long the Chief Minister would have to remain in hospital.

Yediyurappa is the fourth member of his cabinet to contract the disease, after Forest Minister Anand Singh, Tourism Minister C T Ravi and Agriculture Minister B C Patil. The veteran BJP leader was in home quarantine a couple of weeks ago, after some staff members in his home office were found infected with the virus.

Subsequently, his COVID-19 test results were found to be negative. In a video released by his office, Yediyurappa from the hospital said, "Doctors after tests last night and this morning have said that there are no issues and I will recover and go out soon. There is no need for anyone to worry, at the earliest I will recover and come out and will indulge in my duties." The Chief Minister also said he was in constant touch with officials and has asked them to ensure that there is no disruption in the government's functioning.

According to officials, after Yediyurappa tested positive, random tests were conducted at the CM's home office 'Krishna' and official residence 'Cauvery', during which at least six people including a gunman, driver, and house-keeping staff have tested positive. They have been sent to COVID Care Centre set up at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BEIC) here as they were asymptomatic, sources said.

Yediyurappa's personal residence, Dhavalagiri at Dollars Colony here has also been sanitized, they said, adding that entry will be restricted to home office and official residence for some time now. Meanwhile, Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, whom the Chief Minister had met on July 31, have tested negative.

In a statement released by the governor's office, his personal secretary Tejas Bhatti said after knowing that the Chief Minister tested COVID-19 positive, the governor, he himself and ADC to the Governor underwent corona Ag test and tested negative on Monday. Bommai's office too in a statement said that the Home Minister had undergone a rapid antigen test and the results were negative.

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah were among a host of leaders cutting across party lines who wished for Yediyurappa's speedy recovery. Yediyurappa said BJP national president J P Nadda, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman too wished him speedy recovery.

BJP workers and Yediyurappa's supporters held prayers in some parts of the state for his well-being.

