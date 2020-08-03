Heavy rain lashes Kerala; govt ready to face onslaught: CM

Parts of Kerala, including Kozhikode and Idukki districts, received heavy rain on Monday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state government was prepared to face any eventuality and he sought six more teams of the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force).

As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted heavy rain in the coming days in Kerala, Vijayan said the government has set up a 24-hour control room. Speaking to the press after the daily COVID-19 evaluation meeting, he said people in the low-level areas would be shifted in case there are floods.

He said caution would be exercised in the districts of Idukki, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram and Palakkad which are prone to landslides. "Instructions have been given to inform the public in case there is any need to open any dams. The state government has made necessary arrangements to rehabilitate people in case of floods," Vijayan said.

He said steps have been taken to shift people from the town areas which might get flooded during rain. He further said the Chief Secretary would discuss the flood-like situation of Ernakulam with its Collector.

The IMD had on August 2 issued a special weather bulletin informing Kerala about the chances of formation of a low pressure area over north Bay of Bengal which may bring heavy rainfall to the state. The weatherman has issued orange alerts in the five northern districts of Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod from August 4 to 7.

All other districts have been issued yellow alerts till August 7. Orange alert indicates heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging from 6 cm to 20 cm while yellow alert is heavy rainfall ranging from 6 cm to 11 cm.

As per the latest weather bulletin, Vadakara in Kozhikode received 16 cm rain on Monday while Idukki received 8 cm of rain. Vaikom in Kottayam, Myladumpara in Idukki, Thalassery in Kannur and Kudulu in Kasaragod received 7 cm of rain each.

Kerala had been devastated by the worst floods in the last 100 years during August 2018 that claimed over 400 lives and razed down several houses. Last year, the northern parts were flooded again in August as heavy rain and widespread landslide wreaked havoc, claiming over 120 lives. A large number of people, including women and children, had lost their lives at Kavalapara in Malappuram and Puthumala in Wayanad witnessed massive landslides.