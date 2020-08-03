Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown not permanent solution for COVID: Telangana Minister Rama Rao

By imposing lockdown, we may be able to slow this down to some extent, except causing some inconvenience to people, it is not a permanent solution," he said. Living with the virus was inevitable till development of a medicine or a vaccine for COVID-19 and life should move on by taking precautions, Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, said addressing events organised in his assembly constituency of Sircilla near Karimnagar.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-08-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 22:28 IST
Lockdown not permanent solution for COVID: Telangana Minister Rama Rao
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@KTRTRS)

Lockdown would only help in slowing down the spread of COVID-19, but it wasnot a permanent solution to tackle the pandemic, Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao said on Monday. Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, also said no country in the world had solved the problem through lockdown.

"...some friends are asking for imposing lockdown. Lockdown is not a solution for this. By imposing lockdown, we may be able to slow this down to some extent, except causing some inconvenience to people, it is not a permanent solution," he said.

Living with the virus was inevitable till development of a medicine or a vaccine for COVID-19 and life should move on by taking precautions, Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, said addressing events organised in his assembly constituency of Sircilla near Karimnagar. The tally of COVID-19 cases in the state stood at 67,660 with a death toll of 551 and active cases of 18,500 as of Monday.

KTR appealed to the people not to treat those suffering from the infectious disease in a way of ostracising them and cited the examples of some top leaders who tested positive for the virus. Those infected should be treated with a humanitarian approach, the way ones family members would be taken care, he said.

Asserting that there was no scarcity of medical facilities and infrastructure, including PPE kits, N-95 masks, infrared scanners and ambulances, he said severity of the virus increased due to some negligence and overconfidence. The virus should not be taken lightly but there should not be fear about it, he said.

KTR, who is the Working President of ruling TRS, appealed to his partys public representatives, leaders and activists to donate plasma and stand as a role model for others. Suppose I got it (infected) tomorrow, I am saying with emphasis, I will recover, come again and donate plasma in front of your eyes, he said.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

'Coffee, cigarettes, journalists': video shows hostage-taker captured in Ukraine bank

Ukrainian security forces disguised as part of a TV news crew captured a suspected hostage-taker at a bank branch in Kyiv on Monday, while he was lounging in a chair speaking to journalists whose presence he had demanded along with coffee a...

31 history sheets closed for good behaviour in Hyderabad

The south zone of Hyderabad city police on Monday conducted a Mela where they removed the police records of 31 history sheeters who showed good behavior and were away from crime. The event was conducted at the Salarjung Museum auditorium in...

Trump threatens to sue Nevada to block universal mail-in ballots

President Donald Trump threatened to sue Nevada after Democratic lawmakers passed a bill on Sunday that would send mail-in ballots to every voter ahead of Novembers presidential election in light of the coronavirus pandemic.Trump, who has c...

Pawar praises Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal for initiatives

NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar on Monday inaugurated plasma donation camp and health initiatives undertaken by the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal to mark the death centenary year of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, the architect of present-day Gane...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020