Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kamrup Metropolitan DTO & 3 others suspended for motor vehicle tax irregularities

The Kamrup Metropolitan District Transport Officer (DTO) Arun Bora and three others have been suspended by the state government on Monday for alleged irregularities in depositing motor vehicle tax, an official release said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 03-08-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 22:55 IST
Kamrup Metropolitan DTO & 3 others suspended for motor vehicle tax irregularities

The Kamrup Metropolitan District Transport Officer (DTO) Arun Bora and three others have been suspended by the state government on Monday for alleged irregularities in depositing motor vehicle tax, an official release said. Alleged irregularities related to depositing motor vehicle tax was reported following which an inquiry was ordered where it was found that tax evasion was being allowed by the DTO by which the vehicle owner could pay the current year tax by skipping the arrear.

Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary directed that Bora and three other employees of the department be placed under suspension. The Commissioner of Transport department has been further directed to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter.

The department will recover the taxes wherever evaded, as all the data is available in the NIC database, the release added..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

House committees subpoena top Pompeo aides over IG firing

House Democrats have subpoenaed four top aides to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, saying that the Trump administration is stonewalling their investigation into the firing of the State Departments top independent watchdog earlier this year. ...

Trump vows TikTok ban if no U.S. sale deal reached by Sept. 15

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he does not oppose Microsoft Corp acquiring the U.S. operations of TikTok and said he will ban the service in the United States on Sept 15 without a sale. The comments came after Trump Friday he said ...

Haryana reports 654 new cases, seven deaths in last 24 hours

A total of 654 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths were reported in Haryana in the last 24 hours.The total number of cases in the state stands at 37,173. These include 30,470 discharged patients and 440 deaths. The number of active cases st...

'Coffee, cigarettes, journalists': video shows hostage-taker captured in Ukraine bank

Ukrainian security forces disguised as part of a TV news crew captured a suspected hostage-taker at a bank branch in Kyiv on Monday, while he was lounging in a chair speaking to journalists whose presence he had demanded along with coffee a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020