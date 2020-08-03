Kamrup Metropolitan DTO & 3 others suspended for motor vehicle tax irregularities

The Kamrup Metropolitan District Transport Officer (DTO) Arun Bora and three others have been suspended by the state government on Monday for alleged irregularities in depositing motor vehicle tax, an official release said. Alleged irregularities related to depositing motor vehicle tax was reported following which an inquiry was ordered where it was found that tax evasion was being allowed by the DTO by which the vehicle owner could pay the current year tax by skipping the arrear.

Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary directed that Bora and three other employees of the department be placed under suspension. The Commissioner of Transport department has been further directed to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter.

The department will recover the taxes wherever evaded, as all the data is available in the NIC database, the release added..