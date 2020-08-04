20 Africans in police net for illegal stay in Karnataka

Twenty Africans were found to be staying without valid documents during a special drive undertaken by Bengaluru police on Tuesday and they were suspected to be involved in cyber crimes, Home Minister Basavaraj S Bommai said. A team of 120 Central Crime Branch wing sleuths raided houses in Hennur, Baglur and Kothanur areas of the city early on Tuesday and checked documents of 85 foreigners and found 20 Africans to be staying without valid passports and visas during the drive against illegal stay of foreigners, he said.

"Also, fake currency of Indian rupees, US dollars, UK Pound and Laptops seized and it is suspected that they are involved in cyber offence.. Further investigation is on," Bommai said on Twitter. The Minister instructed the Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant to create a special task force in handling "illegal foreigners" in the city.