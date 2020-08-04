Maha: Man held for raping, robbing woman in Pune

A 53-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping and robbing a woman of valuables worth over Rs 1 lakh in Maharashtra's Pune city, police said on Tuesday. The police on Monday nabbed Dashrath Bansode and booked him under sections 376 (rape) and 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code, an official from Mundhawa police station said.

The incident took place on Sunday evening, when the 45-year-old victim was waiting at a bus stop near Fatima Nagar on Pune-Solapur Highway, he said. The victim wanted to go to Loni-Kalbhor and the accused, who was passing by on his two-wheeler, offered her a lift, he said.

Bansode, however, took the victim to a room in a marriage hall instead and allegedly raped her and decamped with gold jewellery worth over Rs 1 lakh, he said. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, the police zeroed in on the accused and arrested him, the official added.

