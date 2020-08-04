Left Menu
Sent back from check-post, ailing woman dies; probe ordered

Later, I arranged a tractor and took the body back home," he said. Dismissing Panika's claims, Surajpur Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kukreja said the womans family members returned from the check-post without informing officials posted there about the medical emergency.

An ailing woman being taken to a hospital in a private vehicle died after being allegedly denied to pass through an inter-district check post by police in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district, her family claimed. Police have denied the claim, saying a pass is not required for a medical emergency during the ongoing coronavirus-induced restrictions.

Surajpur Collector Ranbir Sharma said an inquiry headed by a joint collector has been ordered into the incident, that took place on Sunday, and further action will be taken accordingly. Bihani Devi (60), a native of Gaina village in Balrampur district, who was suffering from heart-related ailments, was admitted to a hospital in Wadrafnagar and was further referred to a government hospital in Ambikapur town of the neighbouring Surguja district, a health official said.

On way to Ambikapur, their vehicle (a hired SUV) was allegedly stopped at a check post under Chandaura police station limits in Surajpur district, her husband Ramadhar Panika told reporters on Monday. Panika said he showed his wife's hospital prescription to police, but the family was allegedly not allowed to pass through the check-point. While on the way back, she died, he said.

Even after her death, the family had to face a tough time as their vehicle's driver left from the spot, leaving the deceased and other family members on a roadside. "I told the vehicles driver that I will pay extra for transporting the body to my village but he did not listen to me. Later, I arranged a tractor and took the body back home," he said.

Dismissing Panika's claims, Surajpur Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kukreja said the womans family members returned from the check-post without informing officials posted there about the medical emergency. All vehicles on the route are being checked as people are coming from Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand to the district through the same road. Most of the people who recently returned from these neighbouring states in the district tested positive for coronavirus, he said.

Apart from police, personnel of the health department and revenue were also posted at the check post, he said. As per preliminary information, routine checking of vehicles was underway on Sunday, when the ailing woman accompanied by her husband and two sons reached there.

After parking the vehicle behind a long queue of vehicles, one of her sons got down and saw that revenue officials were asking for a pass, he said. Assuming that they will also be asked for the pass, they returned, although no inter-district pass is needed for medical emergency, the official said.

Around 10 km ahead of their village, the woman died in the vehicle, he said. "An enquiry is being conducted by a Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) and stern action will be taken if anyone is found guilty," Kukreja said.

