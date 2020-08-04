Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hardik Patel announces Rs 21,000 donation for Ram temple

Me and my family have faith in God and that is why we have decided to donate Rs 21,000 for the construction of Ram temple. "I hope that the temple would usher in 'Ram Rajya' in India and Gujarat," said the 26-year-old opposition party leader.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-08-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 17:43 IST
Hardik Patel announces Rs 21,000 donation for Ram temple

Gujarat Congress leader Hardik Patel on Tuesday announced that he and his family will donate Rs 21,000 for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. In a statement here, the newly-appointed working president of the Gujarat Congress said though he has "immense faith" in religion, he is not a "radical", and hoped the temple would usher in 'Ram Rajya' (Lord Ram's rule) in India.

The statement came on the eve of the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony for the temple at Ayodhya, an event to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other leaders and religious figures. "Lord Shri Ram's temple is coming up in Ayodhya. Me and my family have faith in God and that is why we have decided to donate Rs 21,000 for the construction of Ram temple.

"I hope that the temple would usher in 'Ram Rajya' in India and Gujarat," said the 26-year-old opposition party leader. Patel elaborated on the term "Ram Rajya" and linked it with present issues concerning common people.

"Ram Rajya means prosperity for farmers, jobs for youths, safety of women, free and quality education for children, development of villages and economic growth of the the country. "I pray for the wellbeing of all countrymen," said Patel.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Iker Casillas officially announces end of his playing days

Former Spain and Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas officially announced the end of his playing days on Tuesday, more than a year after his last match. The 39-year-old Casillas was with Portuguese club Porto but hadnt played competitively...

Central university of HP promotes all students of even semesters

The Central University of Himachal Pradesh has promoted all the students of the even semesters of the 2019-20 academic session, according to a notification issued on Tuesday. It said the university has promoted all the students of the even ...

Toddler dead, 2 still missing after they fell into drain in Mumbai

One girl child, among three females who went missing on Tuesday morning, after the floors of their rooms collapsed and they fell into the sewage channel at the back of the building, was found dead by the National Disaster Response Force NDR...

EU regulators investigate Google's plan to buy Fitbit

European Union regulators say theyre opening an in-depth investigation into US tech giant Googles plan to buy fitness tracking device maker FitbitThe EUs executive commission on Tuesday said it is concerned that the deal would entrench Goog...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020