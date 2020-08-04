Left Menu
Development News Edition

96 pc of 60,000 ventilators ordered by govt are 'Make in India'

Out of the total 60,000 ventilators the Union government has ordered, the share of Make in India ventilators is 96 per cent by volume and 90 per cent by value, according to the Union health ministry on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 18:06 IST
96 pc of 60,000 ventilators ordered by govt are 'Make in India'
Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Ministry of Health along with other official addressing a press confernece in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Out of the total 60,000 ventilators the Union government has ordered, the share of Make in India ventilators is 96 per cent by volume and 90 per cent by value, according to the Union health ministry on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference here, Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Ministry of Health said Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Andhra Med-Tech Zone (AMTZ) played a major role in producing the Make in India ventilators.

"I would like to share the saga of how Indian domestic industry and Indian innovators along with the Indian government created a new industry--homegrown basic ICU ventilators. Out of the total 60,000 ventilators the Union government has ordered, the share of Make in India ventilators is 96 per cent by volume and 90 per cent by value," he said. "In 2019, the Indian ventilator market was roughly estimated as 8,510 units valued at Rs 444.74 crore. Because of COVID-19, in March domestic manufacturers imported various components like sensors, pressure transducer, control valves, turbines. It wouldn't have been possible to make ventilators without import then," he added.

Bhushan said out of 60,000 ventilators, 50,000 are being funded from PMCaresFund with a monetary value of about Rs 2,000 crore. In less than two months more than 18,000 ventilators have been supplied to states/ UTs/ Central Govt. Hospitals/ DRDO facility, he said. Bhushan said that initially ventilators were not regulated medical devices in the country and neither they were under Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification.

"Later technical experts under Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) prescribed Minimum Essential Specifications for basic ICU ventilators to be procured for COVID-19 purposes," he said. Bhushan said the actual case load of COVID-19 in the country today is 5,86,298 as more than 12 lakh people have already recovered.

India witnessed a single-day spike of 52,050 COVID-19 cases as the total count of cases in the country reached 18,55,746 on Tuesday. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients stands at 12,30,510 and 38,938 persons have died, the Health Ministry added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Napoli provides injury update on Lorenzo Insigne

Napoli have confirmed that Lorenzo Insigne has suffered tendon damage to the adductor longus muscle in his left thigh and will be monitored over the coming days. Insigne sustained injury during the clubs clash against Lazio on Sunday, in th...

Dodgers finding out 2020 Padres are for real

Dave Roberts knows the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers manager was raised in northern San Diego County. He played and coached for the Padres. He even managed them for one game.And he knows the 2020 Padres -- who his team will face Tuesday nig...

AP HC orders status quo on two new laws for three capitals

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday ordered a status quo on two new laws that enable the establishment of three new capitals for the state. A division bench comprising justices Rakesh Kumar, A V Sesha Sai and M Satyanarayana Murthy pas...

Iker Casillas officially announces end of his playing days

Former Spain and Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas officially announced the end of his playing days on Tuesday, more than a year after his last match. The 39-year-old Casillas was with Portuguese club Porto but hadnt played competitively...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020