Ram temple bhoomi poojan:Prohibitory order imposed in Karnataka

Places where prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC (banning assembly of four or more people) have been imposed include Kalaburagi, Kodagu, Dharwad and Mangaluru. Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday reviewed the security preparedness ahead of the 'bhoomi poojan' in Ayodhya tomorrow with senior home department and police officials.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-08-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 18:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Prohibitory orders have been imposed at several places in Karnataka aimed at maintaining law and order in the state, in view of the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday. Places where prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC (banning assembly of four or more people) have been imposed include Kalaburagi, Kodagu, Dharwad and Mangaluru.

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday reviewed the security preparedness ahead of the 'bhoomi poojan' in Ayodhya tomorrow with senior home department and police officials. In a video statement released after the meeting, Bommai said district administrations- Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police- depending on the local situation have been given the powers to impose section 144.

District administrations can take decisions regarding banning sale of liquor, he said. Also Taluk Executive Magistrates or Tahsildars have been asked to be present at their respective headquarters for the complete day tomorrow.

The minister said it is the duty and responsibility of of every citizen to abide by the Supreme Court's verdict on the Ram Mandir issue and asserted there will be no room for any controversial statements or untoward incidents with regard to Ram Mandir and the groundbreaking ceremony. Calling for maintenance of peace and order in the state, he said, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as per the government of India guidelines no public meetings or events will be allowed in this regard.

Expressing confidence of cooperation from all quarters in maintenance of peace and order, he thanked people for it. Last November, the apex court paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the site in Ayodhya.

Noting that all senior police officials have been asked to remain on ground and conduct patrols in sensitive areas, Bommai said officials have also been asked to be vigilant on social media activities and immediate action should be taken against those indulging in activities of instigation. Peace committee meetings should be held at the police station level, adequate deployment of security personnel at places of worship and prayers, and conducting drone surveys in sensitive and crowded areas are among the other instructions given to the officials, he said.

The minister asked officials to issue warnings to those involved in communal acts in the past and those who had been arrested under the Goonda act. If required they should be taken into preventive custody and strong action will be taken against those violating law and indulging in violence by booking them under the Goonda act,Bommai said.

Tight vigilance will be maintained in border districts and check posts, he said, adding that Commissioners of Bengaluru and Mangaluru along with senior officials have been asked to be extra vigilant and take every one into confidence.PTI KSU BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

