Maha: Pune collector gets PMO posting as deputy secretary

Pune Collector Naval Kishore Ram has been appointed deputy secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) for a period of four years, as per orders issued by the Centre's Department of Personnel and Training. Ram, a 2008 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, was at the forefront of the fight against the COVID- 19 outbreak in Pune district, which, as on Monday, had 92,880 cases.

Ram confirmed the development and said he had received the transfer order and would be joining his new posting soon. He took over as Pune district collector in April, 2018.