Left Menu
Development News Edition

35-year-old man thrashed, tonsured, forced to drink urine in Odisha's Bhadrak

A 35-year-old man was allegedly thrashed, tonsured and forced to drink urine over an old enmity at a village in Odishas Bhadrak district, police said on Tuesday. Das said he has directed the sub-collector of Bhadrak Pitamber Samal to probe the incident that took place in Baunsbag village in the Tihidi police station area. Police said they are also investigating the matter.

PTI | Bhadrak | Updated: 04-08-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 18:31 IST
35-year-old man thrashed, tonsured, forced to drink urine in Odisha's Bhadrak

A 35-year-old man was allegedly thrashed, tonsured and forced to drink urine over an old enmity at a village in Odishas Bhadrak district, police said on Tuesday. Bhadrak district collector Gyanranjan Das ordered a thorough probe into the incident after the mans wife lodged a complaint.

Such actions are unacceptable in any civilised society. I have asked the officials concerned to conduct a thorough inquiry, he said. Das said he has directed the sub-collector of Bhadrak Pitamber Samal to probe the incident that took place in Baunsbag village in the Tihidi police station area.

Police said they are also investigating the matter. While the incident took place on July 29, the wife of the victim filed a police complaint on Monday, inspector in- charge of Tihidi Ramesh Chandra Singh said.

As per the complaint, some miscreants dragged the man out of his house and physically assaulted him. Thereafter, they tonsured him and also paraded him in the village putting a garland of shoes around his neck, he said. When the hapless man begged for some water, some of the miscreants urinated on his face and forced him to drink it, as per the FIR lodged by police.

His wife further alleged that some villagers also assaulted her and snatched the gold ornaments she was wearing, police said. Singh said a criminal case has been registered against 17 persons but no arrest has been made so far.

While an investigation is in progress to ascertain the circumstances that led to the incident, the preliminary inquiry showed it was triggered by an old enmity, he said. Samal said the inquiry ordered by the district collector is underway to establish the sequence of events.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq dip as U.S.-China tensions heat up over TikTok

The SP 500 and Nasdaq ticked lower on Tuesday as President Donald Trumps moves to force China-owned TikTok into a sale of its U.S. operations drew a sharp rebuke from Beijing, ratcheting up tensions as the world slides into a pandemic-fuell...

Great Learning to hire over 300 professionals in 6 months

Education technology firm Great Learning on Tuesday said it is planning to hire over 300 professionals in the next six months for technology, product, marketing, sales, and business domains. With several new initiatives in the pipeline, the...

COVID-19: 14-day lockdown in Hingoli, tests to be increased

Authorities in Hingoli district, some 220 kilometers from here, on Tuesday announced 14-day lockdown with minimal exemptions from August 6. Collector Ruchesh Jayvanshi told PTI only milk outlets and medicine shops will remain open and the l...

French club friendly off after player infected

A preseason friendly between French soccer clubs Marseille and Montpellier has been canceled due to a suspected case of coronavirus. The clubs said in a joint statement that Wednesdays match at Stade Velodrome in Marseille was scrapped as a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020