4% seats in J&K professional institutions reserved for Ladakh students
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday announced that 4 per cent of seats in professional institutions would be reserved for students of Ladakh for 2020-21.ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 04-08-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 18:40 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday announced that 4 per cent of seats in professional institutions would be reserved for students of Ladakh for 2020-21.
"4 per cent of seats in professional institutions of the UT of J&K will be reserved for students of Ladakh for the academic year 2020-21. These include 24 seats in engineering, 35 in medical colleges," tweeted the department of Information and Public Relations, government of Jammu and Kashmir.
It was in August 2019 when the Centre decided to revoke Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)
