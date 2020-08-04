Will contribute two months' salary, silver brick for Ram temple construction: Rajasthan minister
He said the "bhoomi pujan" of the temple on Wednesday "will be like Diwali all over". "I will give two months' salary and a silver brick for the construction of Ram temple,” the minister said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the "bhoomi pujan" to begin the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday..PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-08-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 18:44 IST
Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said he would contribute his two months' salary and a silver brick for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. He said the "bhoomi pujan" of the temple on Wednesday "will be like Diwali all over".
"I will give two months' salary and a silver brick for the construction of Ram temple,” the minister said. He also called upon the people to contribute for the construction of the temple.
"It (the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony) will be like Diwali all over and there should be Diwali inside us too," he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the "bhoomi pujan" to begin the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday..
