Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man arrested for `misbehaving' with cops tests COVID positive

A 53-year-old man arrested here for allegedly misbehaving with police officials has tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Tuesday. The man was arrested alongwith his daughter and her fiance last week. During his medical examination he tested positive for the virus.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-08-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 18:59 IST
Man arrested for `misbehaving' with cops tests COVID positive

A 53-year-old man arrested here for allegedly misbehaving with police officials has tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Tuesday. The man was arrested alongwith his daughter and her fiance last week.

During his medical examination he tested positive for the virus. However, his daughter and her boyfriend as well as the police personnel who had come in contact with them tested negative for the infection, the official said. The man's daughter and her fiance were stopped by the police in sector 3 of suburban Charkop when they were riding a motorbike during lockdown last week.

When asked for vehicle's documents, she allegedly got into an argument with the police and called her father. All three were arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a police officer on duty.

After his coronavirus diagnosis, the man was admitted to a government hospital..

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Hope 'bhoomi poojan' event of Ram temple becomes a celebration of national unity: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said Lord Ram belongs to everyone and hoped the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya becomes a celebration of national unity, brotherhood and cultural harmony. In a statement ...

Tennis-Madrid Open cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Madrid Open that was scheduled to take place from Sept. 12-20 has been cancelled due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the Spanish capital, organisers said on Tuesday. As an act of responsibility in view of the current situation caused b...

Tropical Storm Isaias kills one as tornadoes threaten U.S. Northeast

Tropical Storm Isaias pummeled Virginia on Tuesday on its way toward Washington and other cities of the U.S. Northeast, and killed at least one person after a tornado it spawned obliterated a mobile home park in North Carolina.The fast-movi...

Manipur's COVID-19 tally crosses 3,000-mark

Manipurs COVID-19 tally crossed the 3,000-mark on Tuesday with the detection of 98 new cases, officials said. Among the new cases are 34 personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces CAPFs, they said.The states tally rose to 3,018 with the f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020