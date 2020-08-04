Toddler dead, 2 still missing after they fell into drain in Mumbai

One girl child, among three females who went missing on Tuesday morning, after the floors of their rooms collapsed and they fell into the sewage channel at the back of the building, was found dead by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team. According to NDRF, the team searching for the missing people "recovered the dead body of a girl child namely Janvi Milind Kakade age 1.5 yrs at 3.50 pm."

Upon discovery of the child, she was sent to the V N Desai hospital, where the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Jadhav declared her "brought dead", said NDRF in a statement. Two females, Rekha Milind Kakade (26) and Shreya Milind Kakade (7.6) are still missing. The search operation is underway by the NDRF team for the remaining two missing females.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, three females (One woman, and two girls) went missing in Trimurti Chawl in Mumbai's Santa Cruz, after the floors of their rooms collapsed and they fell into the sewage channel at the back of the building. "We received a phone call about the incident around 11:30 am. When we arrived at the scene, it was brought to our attention that the flooring of the upper floor and ceiling of the ground floor had completely collapsed," informed Prabhat S Rahangdale, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

One another girl was rescued by the police before the arrival of the fire department and was taken to the VN Desai Hospital. Mumbai and its suburbs woke up to severely waterlogged roads after the 10 hours of incessant rainfall the night before. The India Meteorological Department has sounded a red alert for today and tomorrow for extremely heavy rain in Mumbai. (ANI)