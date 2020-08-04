COVID-19: 14-day lockdown in Hingoli, tests to be increased

Authorities in Hingoli district, some 220 kilometers from here, on Tuesday announced 14-day lockdown with minimal exemptions from August 6. Collector Ruchesh Jayvanshi told PTI only milk outlets and medicine shops will remain open and the lockdown period will be used to trace 'super spreaders', with large-scale testing of shopkeepers and vegetable vendors.

"Currently, we are tracing 28-30 contacts per infected person," the collector said. As part of efforts to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak, cash withdrawals from banks have been stopped for the past 10 days and teams are going to villages to deliver money to account-holders, Jayvanshi said.