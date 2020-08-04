Flight operation in Kolkata to remain suspended on statewide lockdown days

As per the West Bengal government's order, the flight operations at the Kolkata Airport will remain suspended on revised lockdown day, informed the Kolkata Airport authorities on Tuesday.

According to the airport authority, flight operation on August 5, 8, 20, 21, 27, 28, and 31 will remain suspended in Kolkata. The state government on July 31 had declared a complete lockdown on these dates in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The state government changed the dates after considering "several requests and appeals [which] have been received from different quarters to relax complete lockdown on certain dates which are coinciding with some festivals and local community-based customs," said the notification issued by West Bengal government on Monday. (ANI)