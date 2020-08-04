Sushant death : Complaints of Bengali women being trolled, city police begins probe

Bengali women, mostly from the city, are being abused and trolled by unknown people on their social networking sites for the past one week after deceased Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father lodged a police complaint against actress Rhea Chakraborty holding her responsible for his sons death. One woman who is in her late 20s has lodged a police complaint saying that she was being abused by unknown people on her social networking platform for being a Bengali.

Confirming the reception of the complaint, a senior Kolkata Police officer said tbe cyber cell department of the force has started a probe into the matter. Four women have complained that they have received abusive posts in which they have been labelled as "gold- diggers" and "practice black magic", he said.

The West Bengal Commission for Women has received at least four complaints over mail by women. "Since the last one week that we have been receiving complaints from women in the city regarding such abuses on their social networking sites. There are at least four complaints we have received over mail. We have forwarded them to Kolkata Police for necessary action," Commission chairperson Leena Gangopadhyay told PTI.

The cyber cell sleuths have contacted nodal officers and sought details of the social networking sites of the women who have received such offensive comments, the official added. PTI SCH KK KK KK