Governor, CM, Dharmendra Pradhan congratulate Odisha candidates who cleared civil services exam

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik on Tuesday congratulated successful candidates from the state who have cleared the civil services examination, conducted by the UPSC. Abhishek Saraf and Sanjita Mohapatra from the state have secured the eighth and tenth position in the civil services examination 2019, the results of which were declared on Tuesday.

Eighteen others from the eastern state have also secured ranks among the 829 successful candidates. Wishing them a great career, the governor said, he hopes that they will leave no stone unturned to bring smiles to the needy and to work towards nation building by fostering social harmony and economic growth.

"Congratulate all successful candidates from #Odisha who have cleared #UPSC examination. May they work with dedication to take welfare initiatives to grassroots bringing visible changes in peoples lives. Wish them a bright career," the chief minister said in his twitter post. Union Minister and senior BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan also congratulated all the candidates who have cleared the examination.

"Happy to learn that two of Odishas meritorious students, Abhishek Saraf and Sanjita Mohapatra have secured the 8th and 10th rank respectively," Pradhan tweeted. The Union Steel minister also said, "I am also told that Sanjita, a Rourkela girl, is a former employee of @sailrsp1. Truly a proud moment for all of us associated with the steel sector. I wish each one of them immense success in taking development to the grassroots and in building a better and stronger India." Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik said, "Congrats to Abhishek Saraf and Sanjita Mohapatra for making Odisha proud by securing 8th and 10th positions respectively. My best wishes to all of you to work sincerely for the cause of public welfare."