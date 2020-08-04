Left Menu
NS Tomar launches NCDC guidance videos on ‘Formation and Registration of A Cooperative’

Shri Tomar also launched guidance videos produced by NCDC on ‘Formation and Registration of A Cooperative’ for eighteen different states in Hindi and regional languages.

Updated: 04-08-2020 20:07 IST
NS Tomar launches NCDC guidance videos on 'Formation and Registration of A Cooperative'
Shri Tomar said that the Union Government under Atma Nirbhar Bharat has recently announced a series of transformative measures and sector-specific financial packages to help agriculture. Image Credit: Twitter(@nstomar)

Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar today launched the Sahakar Cooptube NCDC Channel, a new initiative by National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC).

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar said that the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare is in the forefront of operationalizing different aspects of Atma Nirbhar Bharat call given by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Cooperatives have a major role in the country in realizing the Prime Minister's dreams. Shri Tomar also launched guidance videos produced by NCDC on 'Formation and Registration of A Cooperative' for eighteen different states in Hindi and regional languages.

Shri Tomar said that the Union Government under Atma Nirbhar Bharat has recently announced a series of transformative measures and sector-specific financial packages to help agriculture. The initiatives are steps towards One Nation One Market with the objective for India to become a food factory of the world. The gamut of exhaustive reforms and measures are intended to strengthen all activities and services in agriculture, horticulture and allied sectors through creation and development of agriculture infrastructure, micro food enterprises, value chains and logistics for fishery and animal husbandry, medicinal and herbal plants, beekeeping and Operation Green. Significant legislative amendments have been made to create a conducive environment for agriculture.

Appreciating the efforts of NCDC, the Minister said that a key strategy in the ecosystem is to facilitate the involvement of youth in cooperatives. Formation of new cooperatives is a prerequisite for bringing new life and dedication in the realm of the cooperative movement. The guidance videos in different languages covering 18 States would also strengthen and deepen the major initiatives of our Government to promote and form 10,000 FPOs. NCDC has a major role in the formation of FPOs in cooperative mode. More states would be added to the collection of guidance videos on NCDC Sahakar Cooptube Channel in due course of time.

NCDC as an apex level statutory institution under the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare has achieved tremendous success with cumulative financial assistance to cooperatives to the tune of Rs.1,54,000 crore. Beginning with meagre disbursement of Rs.2.36 crores in 1963, NCDC disbursed around Rs.28,000 crore during 2019-20. NCDC has made unprecedented progress in the last six years. It has achieved 83% of the cumulative financial assistance calculated since 1963, during these last six years alone.

Cooperatives in India have come a long way and have proven their success in improving the condition of farmers and economic development. Largely as an association of small and marginal farmers and rural poor, the cooperatives have acquired a huge network of over 8.50 lakh organizations and 290 million members. They have substantially contributed in raising the income of their members and achieving rural prosperity. Cooperatives lend strength to farmers to minimize risks in the agriculture and allied sector and act as a shield against exploitation.

(With Inputs from PIB)

