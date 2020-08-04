Left Menu
Lt Guv congratulates Delhi Police official's daughter for securing 6th rank in UPSC exam

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday congratulated the daughter of a Delhi Police assistant sub inspector who secured sixth rank in the UPSC civil services examination 2019. "Heartiest congratulations to Vishakha D/o Delhi Police ASI Raj Kumar for securing 06th rank in UPSC 2019.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 20:43 IST
Lt Guv congratulates Delhi Police official’s daughter for securing 6th rank in UPSC exam

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday congratulated the daughter of a Delhi Police assistant sub inspector who secured sixth rank in the UPSC civil services examination 2019. A total of 829 candidates have qualified for civil services, including IAS and IPS, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced on Tuesday.

Pradeep Singh, Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma secured the first, second and third positions, respectively, it said. "Heartiest congratulations to Vishakha D/o Delhi Police ASI Raj Kumar for securing 06th rank in UPSC 2019. Wish her successful & fulfilling career. Vishakha Indeed a proud moment for @DelhiPolice!” Baijal tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava also congratulated the UPSC rank holders from the Delhi Police family. "Very happy to share that at least 5 successful Civil Services aspirants come from Delhi Police family. Heartiest congratulations to Vishakha d/o ASI Rajkumar (6 rank), Navneet d/o Insp Mann (33), ACP Natisha (37), ACP Garima (459), Ct Firoz (645)," he said.

