Two septuagenarian women raped in separate incidents in Kerala

In two separate horrifying incidents, two septuagenarian women were raped in Kerala's Ernakulam and Kannur districts--one of them brutally-- and doctors have described her condition as serious, police said on Tuesday. In the first incident, a 75-year-old woman was raped at a village near Kolenchery in Ernakulam district on Sunday. Four people have been taken into custody.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 04-08-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 20:51 IST
Two septuagenarian women raped in separate incidents in Kerala
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In two separate horrifying incidents, two septuagenarian women were raped in Kerala's Ernakulam and Kannur districts--one of them brutally-- and doctors have described her condition as serious, police said on Tuesday. In the first incident, a 75-year-old woman was raped at a village near Kolenchery in Ernakulam district on Sunday.

Four people have been taken into custody. She was allegedly raped at another person's residence at Pangode village, police said.

Doctors at the private medical college hospital, where the elderly woman is being treated, have confirmed that she was subjected to brutal rape. The woman, who was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night, had suffered deep wounds in her private parts, the hospital said in a medical bulletin.

Her condition is serious, it said. The woman underwent surgery on Monday.

During the surgery it was revealed that she had suffered deep injuries in her internal organs, including urinary bladder and intestine, the bulletin said. Expressing shock over the incident, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said strong action would be taken against the culprits.

She also said the state government would bear the expenses for the woman's treatment. Earlier, Kerala Women's Commission Chairperson M C Josephine, who visited the woman at the hospital, wrote to the government urging it to bear the woman's treatment expenses.

According to police, the woman's mental health is very poor and she was also suffering from memory loss. In the other case, a 75-year-old woman, who was staying alone at her home at Maruthayi in Mattannur in Kannur district, was allegedly raped by her neighbor, police said.

The incident, which occurred between July 27-30, came to light after the woman, who is a spinster, informed her neighbors, police said. A 56-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the case and remanded to judicial custody.

