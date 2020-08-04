Web portal for management of development works in Haryana's urban local bodies

Haryana minister Anil Vij on Tuesday launched a web portal to manage and monitor development works in all urban local bodies in the state. Vij said the 'Works Management System' will be completely paperless, centralised and web-based. It will help in bringing the working of all the ULBs on a single platform. "This web portal will enable transparency in works being carried out in ULBs and will also help in curbing corruption," the Urban Local Bodies minister was quoted as saying in an official statement. The minister said directions have been issued for carrying out the allotment of development works in all the municipal bodies and further completing the entire process online through this portal only.

He said that officers and employees have been trained for the smooth functioning of this system. "The system will also enable to monitor the quality of various works carried out and their completion in a time-bound manner. Information about any kind of delay in completion of the work will also be displayed on the portal," he said.