COVID-19: Gyms, yoga institutes likely to remain shut in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 21:13 IST
Gymnasiums and yoga institutes in Delhi are unlikely to re-open from Wednesday as no new order has so far been issued by authorities to allow them in the national capital, officials said. On July 31, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority issued an order lifting restrictions on night curfew and since then, the DDMA has not issued other orders giving relaxations under ''Unlock-3'' phase.

Asked whether gymnasiums and yoga centres will be allowed in Delhi from Wednesday, a top official said, "The government has already issued status quo orders." Another official said, "Such establishments (yoga institutes and gymnasiums) will not be allowed to re-open from Wednesday as the COVID-19 threat may loom large". However, in its "Unlock-3" guidelines issued on July 29, the Centre had allowed opening of yoga institutes and gymnasiums from August 5.

According to Unlock 3 guidelines, schools, colleges, metro rail service, cinema halls along with bars will continue to remain shut till August 31 and political and religious gatherings too will remain prohibited. Last week, the Arvind Kejriwal government decided to allow hotels and weekly markets to reopen in Delhi.  However, Lt Governor Anil Baijal overturned the decision as the COVID-19 situation continues to be "fragile" and that infection threat is still "far from over".

In a recent letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has sought his direction to Baijal to allow hotels and weekly markets. In the letter, Sisodia has also said that the AAP government would again send the proposal to LG.

