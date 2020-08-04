Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 21:16 IST
My belief that Ram Mandir will represent India as strong, prosperous, harmonious nation: Advani
Veteran BJP leader LK Advani (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for a Ram temple in Ayodhya, veteran BJP leader L K Advani on Tuesday said it is a historic and emotional day for him and for all Indians, as he recalled the "pivotal duty" he performed in carrying out the Ram Rath Yatra from Somnath to Ayodhya in 1990

In a statement, he said it is his belief that the Shri Ram Mandir will represent India as a strong, prosperous, peaceful and harmonious nation with justice for all and exclusion of none to truly usher in "Ram Rajya, the epitome of good governance". "I feel humbled that during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, destiny made me perform a pivotal duty in the form of the Ram Rath Yatra from Somnath to Ayodhya in 1990, which helped galvanise the aspirations, energies and passions of its countless participants," he said. "Shri Ram occupies an esteemed place in India's cultural and civilisational heritage and is an embodiment of grace, dignity and decorum. It is my belief that this temple will inspire all Indians to imbibe His virtues," he said. The 92-year-old BJP leader is not among the invitees for the ground-breaking ceremony of the temple by Modi on Wednesday due to his advanced age amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19 epidemic.

