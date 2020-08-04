My belief that Ram Mandir will represent India as strong, prosperous, harmonious nation: Advani

My belief that Ram Mandir will represent India as strong, prosperous, harmonious nation: AdvaniPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 21:16 IST
A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for a Ram temple in Ayodhya, veteran BJP leader L K Advani on Tuesday said it is a historic and emotional day for him and for all Indians, as he recalled the "pivotal duty" he performed in carrying out the Ram Rath Yatra from Somnath to Ayodhya in 1990
In a statement, he said it is his belief that the Shri Ram Mandir will represent India as a strong, prosperous, peaceful and harmonious nation with justice for all and exclusion of none to truly usher in "Ram Rajya, the epitome of good governance". "I feel humbled that during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, destiny made me perform a pivotal duty in the form of the Ram Rath Yatra from Somnath to Ayodhya in 1990, which helped galvanise the aspirations, energies and passions of its countless participants," he said. "Shri Ram occupies an esteemed place in India's cultural and civilisational heritage and is an embodiment of grace, dignity and decorum. It is my belief that this temple will inspire all Indians to imbibe His virtues," he said. The 92-year-old BJP leader is not among the invitees for the ground-breaking ceremony of the temple by Modi on Wednesday due to his advanced age amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19 epidemic.
- READ MORE ON:
- LK Advani
- Narendra Modi
- Ayodhya
- Indians
- Shri Ram
- BJP
- Ram Rath Yatra
- Somnath
- India
- Ram Janmabhoomi
ALSO READ
One dynasty trying to destroy Prime Minister Modi: BJP chief JP Nadda
Sachin Pilot offered me money to join BJP, but I refused: Rajasthan Congress MLA Giriraj Singh Malinga.
Rahul Gandhi attacks PM on LAC standoff, BJP accuses him of indulging in mudslinging
Madhya Pradesh Cong to launch agitation against BJP govt
Congress MLA in Rajasthan alleges Pilot offered him money to join BJP