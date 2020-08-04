Grenade attack on Pulwama police post, 3 cops injured
Srinagar, Aug 4 (PTI) Three policemen received minor injuries on Tuesday in a grenade attack by militants on a police post in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. He said the militants also opened fire towards the police picket, resulting in minor injuries to three personnel.PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-08-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 22:01 IST
Srinagar, Aug 4 (PTI) Three policemen received minor injuries on Tuesday in a grenade attack by militants on a police post in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. They lobbed a grenade on a police bunker at Wanpora in Pulwama district around 9.10 pm, a police official said. He said the militants also opened fire towards the police picket, resulting in minor injuries to three personnel. PTI MIJ TIRTIR
