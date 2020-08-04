West Bengal reports 54 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,752 new cases

Record 54 more people died of COVID-19 in West Bengal on Tuesday, taking the state's toll to 1,785, as per a bulletin issued by the Health Department. The state also witnessed its highest single-day spike of 2,752 new cases, following which the tally rose to 80,984, it said.

There are 23,315 active cases in the state at present, it added. Total 2,066 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, improving the discharge rate to 70.24 per cent.

Since Monday, 22,321 samples have been tested in the state. While Kolkata reported 15 new deaths, 14 fatalities were reported from the North 24 Parganas district. Six persons each died in Howrah and South 24 Parganas.

Four deaths were reported from Darjeeling while two deaths each happened in Dakshin Dinajpur and Hooghly districts, it said. One death each was reported from Purba Bardhaman, Nadia, Murshidabad and Malda districts.

Fifty-one of the latest deaths happened due to comorbidities and COVID-19 was incidental, the health department said. Most of the new cases were reported from Kolkata where 719 people tested positive, followed by 596 cases detected in North 24 Parganas, 233 in South 24 Parganas and 190 in Howrah.

So far, 56,884 people have recovered from the disease. Meanwhile, an officer of the Kolkata Police of Assistant Commissioner rank tested positive for COVID-19 during the day, besides a policeperson posted at the Bankshall court, official sources said.

Both of them have been hospitalised. All those who have come in contact with them have been asked to go on home isolation and to undergo tests if they experience any symptoms, a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said.