‘Ridiculous, mischievous': Cong’s Ahmed Patel slams Pak for claiming Indian territories in new map

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Tuesday said it was "ridiculous and mischievous" on the part of Pakistan to show Jammu and Kashmir and some regions of Gujarat as its territories in its new map. His reaction came after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad released the new political map of his country and said it was approved by the federal Cabinet on Tuesday. "Ridiculous and mischievous of Pakistan to show J&K, Ladakh, Junagadh, and Manavdar as part of Pakistan. I want to remind them that due to Sardar Patel's tireless efforts in 1948 people of Junagadh unanimously chose to be a part of India. "Publishing imaginary maps will not reverse these facts. These mindless attempts expose Pakistan's nefarious designs. J&K, Ladakh, and Junagadh are an integral part of India," Patel said in two tweets.

The government has already rejected Pakistan's "new political map" which claimed Jammu and Kashmir and parts of Gujarat as its territories, asserting these "ridiculous assertions" have neither legal validity nor international credibility.

The controversial changes in the map by Pakistan were made a day before the first anniversary of India's decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.