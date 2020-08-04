Left Menu
Ram temple: Light lamps, chant prayers, says C'garh BJP

Party workers and "followers of Sanatan dharma" have been asked to perform rituals and recite Ramayana, Sunderkand, Bajrang Baan, Hanuman Chalisa, Ramraksh Stotra in their homes and institutions, as well as hoist saffron flags, said state BJP chief Vishnu Deo Sai in a statement on Tuesday. In the evening, they should light lamps to make the occasion memorable as the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple is a festival of victory of the aspirations of Hindus, he said.

The Chhattisgarh BJP asked people to light lamps and chant prayers on Wednesday to mark the bhoomi pujan for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Party workers and "followers of Sanatan dharma" have been asked to perform rituals and recite Ramayana, Sunderkand, Bajrang Baan, Hanuman Chalisa, Ramraksh Stotra in their homes and institutions, as well as hoist saffron flags, said state BJP chief Vishnu Deo Sai in a statement on Tuesday.

In the evening, they should light lamps to make the occasion memorable as the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple is a festival of victory of the aspirations of Hindus, he said. He hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for paving way for the grand function, said the statement.

