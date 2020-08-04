Kolkata man duped more than 1,000 people over COVID-19 tests, arrested

A person was arrested from the Garia area in south Kolkata for allegedly duping over a thousand people after taking money from them for COVID-19 tests, police said on Tuesday. The arrest was made late on Monday, following a complaint lodged by a private hospital at the Purba Jadavpur police station, they said.

The man, identified as Saumitra Chaudhuri, was allegedly collecting swab samples and money for COVID-19 tests from people for quite some time by claiming himself to be an employee of the hospital, police said. We have been receiving complaints that a person has been visiting houses in Purba Jadavpur area and collecting swabs, identifying himself as our employee. He was not delivering them any reports and these people approached us, following which we lodged a police complaint, an official of the hospital said.

Chaudhuri was arrested from his residence in Garia, police said. Police are probing whether he has any link with the trio who was arrested last week for similar criminal activities in the area, an officer said.

The accused was a contractual worker with the same private hospital a couple of years back, he added.