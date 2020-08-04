Left Menu
Punjab to conduct survey of government school achievements

On the direction of Punjab education minister Vijay Inder Singla, the department has decided to conduct a survey of the achievements of all government and government-aided schools.

Punjab to conduct survey of government school achievements
Punjab education minister Vijay Inder Singla (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

On the directions of Punjab education minister Vijay Inder Singla, the department has decided to conduct a survey of the achievements of all government and government-aided schools in order to assess the quality of education. Disclosing this here on Tuesday, a spokesperson of the school education department said this survey would test the quality of education in the government and government-aided schools of the state during the current academic session 2020-21.

"The survey will begin with a quiz in August and there will be another quiz about a fortnight later. The children will have their first mock test in September. The second mock test will be held in October and the third test in November," the spokesperson said. "There will be no separate syllabus for this survey and it will be based on the syllabus of the subject already being studied. The survey is being conducted class wise. There will be all the subjects for primary classes and four subjects for Class 6 to 10 (English, Mathematics, Science and Social Studies). Survey will be based on some elective subjects for Classes 11 and 12," added the spokesperson.

According to the spokesperson, the district and block mentors of all the districts will train the teachers regarding the survey and the teacher will inform the children about it and motivate them to participate. "Sample materials for quiz preparation will be provided online by the department. In addition, children and parents will be made more aware of this survey through various means. The main objective of this survey is to prepare the teachers and students for National Achievement Survey to be conducted by the central government," the spokesperson said. (ANI)

