Newly-appointed Punjab water regulation body chairman takes oath of office
Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore on Tuesday administered the oath of office to newly-appointed Water Regulation and Development Authority chairman Karan Avtar Singh He was removed from the post of chief secretary in June after a showdown with two cabinet ministers in May.PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-08-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 23:43 IST
Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore on Tuesday administered the oath of office to newly-appointed Water Regulation and Development Authority chairman Karan Avtar Singh
He was removed from the post of chief secretary in June after a showdown with two cabinet ministers in May. Surinder Singh Kukal and Sushil Gupta were also administered the oath of office as members of the body through a video conference in the presence of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. After a brief meeting with Karan Avtar Singh, Water Resources Minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria said that the authority has mandated for management and conversion of water resources of the state in a judicious, equitable and sustainable manner, a government statement said
Sarkaria said the authority has been empowered to issue directions and guidelines for the conservation and management of the state's critical water resources.
