Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jharkhand reports one more COVID death; toll rises to 129

Out of 14,070 samples tested during the day, 399 fresh infections were detected, raising the state's coronavirus caseload to 14,070, it said. Jharkhand now has 8,742 active cases, while a total of 5,199 people recovered from the disease. Till date, 3,45,907 samples have been tested, the bulletin said.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 05-08-2020 00:13 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 23:58 IST
Jharkhand reports one more COVID death; toll rises to 129
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

One more person died of COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Tuesday, taking the total number of fatalities in the state to 129, a government bulletin said. Out of 14,070 samples tested during the day, 399 fresh infections were detected, raising the state's coronavirus caseload to 14,070, it said.

Jharkhand now has 8,742 active cases, while a total of 5,199 people recovered from the disease. Till date, 3,45,907 samples have been tested, the bulletin said.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Bahiga Hafez turns 112, Google doodle on an iconic Egyptian multi-talented actor

Pradeep Singh, a farmer's son in Haryana's Sonepat district tops UPSC 2019

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says coronavirus under control, 'It is what it is'

President Donald Trump said the coronavirus outbreak is as under control as it can get in the United States, where at least 155,000 people have died amid a patchy response to the public health crisis that has failed to stem a rise in cases....

Tropical Storm Isaias drives wild weather up Interstate 95

At least four people were killed as Tropical Storm Isaias spawned tornadoes and dumped rain on Tuesday along the US East Coast after making landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina, where it caused floods and fires that displaced dozens of...

Lebanon PM says those responsible for Beirut explosion will pay the price

Lebanons Prime Minister Hassan Diab said that those responsible for an explosion at a dangerous warehouse in Beirut port area that rocked the capital would pay the price.I promise you that this catastrophe will not pass without accountabili...

U.S. prosecutors do not charge Portland protesters with antifa ties

U.S. federal prosecutors have produced no evidence linking dozens of people arrested in anti-racism protests in Portland, Oregon, to the antifa or anarchist movements, despite President Donald Trumps assertions they are fueling the unrest.A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020