Left Menu
Development News Edition

Winston Peters announces appointment of new Consul-General in Los Angeles

“New Zealand and the United States share a close and dynamic partnership, based on a long history of shared values and democratic traditions,” Mr Peters said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 09:19 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 09:19 IST
Winston Peters announces appointment of new Consul-General in Los Angeles
“California is the centre of gravity in the United States for creative industries, technology, and innovation – with Silicon Valley home to many of the world’s largest technology companies,” Mr Peters said. Image Credit: Stuff

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has announced the appointment of Jeremy Clarke-Watson as New Zealand's new Consul-General in Los Angeles.

"New Zealand and the United States share a close and dynamic partnership, based on a long history of shared values and democratic traditions," Mr Peters said.

"Mr Clarke-Watson is a career diplomat who has previously served as New Zealand Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates and as the Deputy Head of Mission at the New Zealand Embassies in both Saudi Arabia and Viet Nam. He is currently New Zealand's Special Envoy for Commonwealth Trade Integration.

"Our economic and trade relationship is growing, and this will become increasingly important as we seek to respond to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. The West Coast, and particularly California, is at the nexus of our economic interests in the United States.

"California is the centre of gravity in the United States for creative industries, technology, and innovation – with Silicon Valley home to many of the world's largest technology companies," Mr Peters said.

Two-way trade between New Zealand and the city of Los Angeles totalled approximately US$2 billion in 2019, with New Zealand exports accounting for over US$1.2 billion. Many of New Zealand's largest exporters active in the United States base their operations in and around Los Angeles.

Mr Clarke-Watson will take up his role in August, replacing current Consul-General Maurice Williamson.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Union Education Minister to inaugurate the global virtual conference on reimagining and transforming the university

New Delhi India Aug 5 ANINewsVoir OP Jindal Global University JGU and International Institute for Higher Education Research and Capacity Building IIHEd present to the world a truly global conference on August 6th and 7th, 2020 on Reimaginin...

Lebanon's security service began ammonium nitrate investigation five months ago: Reports

Beirut Lebanon, Aug 5 SputnikANI The Lebanese National Security Service launched an investigation five months ago in connection with the discovery of a large amount of ammonium nitrate in the port of Beirut, Lebanese television channel OTV ...

Pollock's late hitting helps Dodgers past Padres

A.J. Pollock broke a tie with a two-out double in the seventh as a pinch-hitter and added a solo homer in the ninth Tuesday night to lead the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers to a 5-2 win over the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers rallied from a 2-...

Sri Lankans, wearing masks, flock to voting centres for parliament election

Sri Lankans lined up before polling stations opened on Wednesday, wearing masks and social distancing, to elect a new parliament that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa hopes will clear the way for him to boost his powers. The tourism-dependent i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020