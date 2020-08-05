Left Menu
Hope present, future generations will follow Lord Ram's 'maryada' for welfare, peace: Akhilesh

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-08-2020 11:29 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 11:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Ram temple foundation-stone laying ceremony in Ayodhya, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Wednesday that he hoped the future generations will follow the 'maryada' (dignity) of Lord Ram for the "welfare and peace" of all

Starting with "Jai Mahadev Jai Siya-Ram, Jai Radeh-Krishna, Jai Hanuman", Yadav in a tweet in Hindi said, "Let all be filled with Lord Shiva's welfare, Shri Ram's 'abhayatva' (fearlessness) and Shir Krishna's 'unmukt bhav' (unfettered gesture)." "I hope the present and future generations with true heart will follow 'maryada' (dignity) of Lord Ram for welfare and peace of all according to the path showed by Him," the SP chief said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 'Bhoomi Pujan' for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya later in the day.

