Breaking: CBI to probe Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide

The Centre Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that it has accepted the Bihar government's recommendation for CBI investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Bihar government on Tuesday recommended a CBI inquiry into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case while Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer insisted the state had no jurisdiction to make such a recommendation.

A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy observed that the truth behind the actor's death should come out. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the court that the Bihar government's recommendation for CBI investigation in the case has been accepted.

The top court is hearing a plea by Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty who is seeking transfer of an FIR, accusing her of abetting the suicide of Rajput, from Patna to Mumbai. Patna and Mumbai police were locked in a bitter turf war over who had the mandate of law to investigate the sensational death of Rajput.

Rajput, aged 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then the Mumbai police have been probing the case keeping in mind various angles.

Aditya Thackeray, a minister in the Maharashtra cabinet and scion of the powerful Thackeray clan, whose name was being mentioned in hushed tones over his alleged links to Chakraborty, has meanwhile, rejected claims of his involvement in the sordid events that allegedly surrounded Rajput's death.