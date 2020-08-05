Left Menu
After 13-years Naga candidate clears CSE examination

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 05-08-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 14:00 IST
After 13-years Naga candidate clears CSE examination
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

After a gap of 13-years, a Naga candidate has cleared the Civil Services Examination (CSE) conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Richard Yanthan of Lakhuti village in Wokha district of Nagaland secured 133rd position in the CSE-2019, the results of which were declared by the UPSC on Tuesday.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu congratulated Yanthan for clearing the UPSC examination. "Heartiest congratulations, Richard Yanthan on passing #UPSCExam with flying colors. As you step into a world of challenges and opportunities, I wish you good health and wisdom in the service of the nation. I also congratulate all those who cleared #UPSC2019," Rio tweeted Yanthan, a BTech in Civil Engineering is presently working as Extra Assistant Commissioner (EAC) of Nagaland government.

Yanthans mother Shilumenla Longchari is a bureaucrat. She is a Deputy Secretary in the Nagaland government.

He advised the civil service aspirants in the state to be focused and maintain consistency in their pursuit of dreams with hard work and determination..

