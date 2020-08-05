Left Menu
Indian Military bands kickstart 74th Independence Day celebration

The 74th Independence Day celebration will be marked by musical performances by the bands from the Army, Navy and Indian Air Force.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 14:11 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The 74th Independence Day celebration will be marked by musical performances by the bands from the Army, Navy and Indian Air Force. For the first time, the Military bands will display their performances across the country, during the fortnight beginning August 1, 2020.

"These performances are intended as gestures of gratitude and appreciation of the nation towards the Corona warriors who have been steadfastly fighting to stop the spread of the Coronavirus in the country even at the risk of their lives," said the Ministry of Defence in a press release. The bands of Army, Navy and Police have performed at Porbandar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Raipur, Amritsar, Guwahati, Allahabad and Kolkata so far. The Military and Police Bands will perform on Wednesday afternoon at Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur and Gwalior.

On August 7, Military Bands are scheduled to perform in Srinagar and Kolkata. Tri services band will be giving three performances in Delhi, one each at Red Fort, at Rajpath and at India Gate on August 8, 9 and 12, respectively, the release read. Military and Police Bands will also perform in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Shimla and Almora on 8th August; in Chennai, Nasirabad, ANC (Andaman& Nicobar Command) Flag Point and Dandi on 9th August and in Imphal, Bhopal and Jhansi on 12th August. The final performance of the series will be held on 13th August in Lucknow, Faizabad, Shilong, Madurai and Champaran, it stated. (ANI)

