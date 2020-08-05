Left Menu
3 women among 7 die of COVID-19; toll at 65 in Puducherry

The deaths during the 24 hours in the Union Territory took the toll to 65 so far since the outbreak of the virus, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao told a virtual press conference. Of the four men who died, one aged 48 passed away in JIPMER while another patient died at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College Hospital (IGGMCH).

Puducherry, Aug 5 (PTI): Puducherry recorded seven COVID-19 deaths, including three women, on Wednesday while 286 fresh cases, the highest-ever on a single day here, were reported taking the overall tally of cases to 4,432. The deaths during the 24 hours in the Union Territory took the toll to 65 so far since the outbreak of the virus, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao told a virtual press conference.

Of the four men who died, one aged 48 passed away in JIPMER while another patient died at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College Hospital (IGGMCH). The remaining two were in the age group of 60 and 80 and they succumbed to the virus in the government General Hospital (GH) in Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh.

Two women died in the IGGMC hospital here and were in the age group of 62 and 77, and the remaining one died in the GH, Yanam. Some of the seven patients had co-morbidities, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said.

Of the total 4,432 patients, 1,721 patients were active cases, including 444 in home quarantine in Puducherry and Yanam regions. A total of 2,646 patients have recovered and been discharged. Patients numbering 109 were discharged during last 24 hours.

The286 new cases were identified after examining 1,024 cases showing rate of positivity at 27.9 per cent while rate of fatality was 1.46 per cent. So far, 43,134 samples have been tested, of which 38,073 tested negative and results of the tests of the remaining samples are awaited.

