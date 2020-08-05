Left Menu
Struggle of years ended with Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan': Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday said the struggle of several years materialised with the 'bhoomi pujan' of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, and this day will be written in golden letters in history books.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-08-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 15:23 IST
Struggle of years ended with Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan': Rupani
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday said the struggle of several years materialised with the 'bhoomi pujan' of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, and this day will be written in golden letters in history books. The beginning of construction of a grand temple of Lord Ram on Wednesday proves that the BJP always fulfils its commitments, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday performed the bhoomi pujan' of a Supreme Court-mandated Ram temple in Ayodhya, bringing to fruition the BJP's mandir' movement that defined its politics for three decades and took it to the heights of power. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were among those who attended the event at the site where a large number of devout Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

"Jay Shree Ram! August 5 will be written in golden letters in the history books of 21st century. Five decades, 500 years of penance and strugglematerialised today with the 'bhoomi pujan' of Ram Lalla's temple," Rupani said in a video message. "The slogan - 'We swear by Ram that temple will surely be built there at Ayodhya - has been realised today. A Diwali like celebration has gripped the entire nation. Many Gujaratis made a contribution in the 'kar seva' for building this temple," the BJP leader said.

He credited the "two sons of Gujarat's soil" - Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah - for the harmonious atmosphere in which the 'bhoomi pujan' was held at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. "We always do what we promise. This is BJP's commitment. If coronavirus was not there, today's event would have become the biggest religious congregation. I am sure the construction of Ram temple would lead to nation-building and take India ahead with pride," Rupani said.

He watched live coverage of the 'bhoomi pujan' on a large screen at his official residence in Gandhinagar..

