Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ram temple will stand as tribute to best of timeless human values: Venkaiah Naidu

"As the King of Ayodhya, he led an exemplary life, worthy of emulation by the common men and other nobles," he said. Naidu and his wife Usha on Wednesday also recited Ramayana at the Vice President's House to mark the 'bhoomi punjan' ceremony at Ayodhya.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 16:06 IST
Ram temple will stand as tribute to best of timeless human values: Venkaiah Naidu
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya is much more than a religious affair and the structure will stand as a tribute to the best of timeless human values, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Wednesday. He also said that Lord Ram's conduct and values constitute the core of the consciousness of India, cutting across all kinds of divisions and barriers, and they are still relevant today.

In a Facebook post marking the foundation laying ceremony of Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir on Wednesday, he said the construction of a temple for Lord Ram at his birthplace is more a re-coronation of the highest human values of truth, morality and ideals that the 'maryada purushottam' epitomised during his life. "As the King of Ayodhya, he led an exemplary life, worthy of emulation by the common men and other nobles," he said.

Naidu and his wife Usha on Wednesday also recited Ramayana at the Vice President's House to mark the 'bhoomi punjan' ceremony at Ayodhya. The family members of the vice president donated Rs 5 lakh each for the fight against COVID-19 and for the construction of Ram temple, an official statement said.

In his social media post, Naidu expressed happiness at the ceremony, saying the Ram temple will continue to remind and reinforce the ethos of the motherland which is universal in application without any discrimination. Naidu also lauded Iqbal Ansari, son of late Hashim Ansari, one of the parties to the land title dispute, for urging the people to forget the past and move on in the true spirit of India.

His words of wisdom offer useful guidance for all, he said. The vice president termed this day the beginning of a new era of mutual respect for all faiths and harmonious co-existence that should spur the building of an India of the dreams of every aspiring citizen of the country.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown deals sweet shops a blow on Ram Temple foundation day

The complete lockdown in West Bengal on Wednesday which coincided with the laying of the foundation for the Ram Temple at Ayodhya has dealt a blow to its sweet shops they were forced to cancel orders and remain closed in keeping with the pr...

Trump campaign sues Nevada over mail-in ballots, asserting 'inevitable' fraud

President Donald Trumps reelection campaign and the national Republican Party have sued Nevada to block a new law that will send a mail-in ballot to every registered voter ahead of Novembers election.The lawsuit, filed in federal court, cla...

French President to visit Lebanon tomorrow

Paris France, August 5 SputnikANI French President Emmanuel Macron will leave for Lebanon on Thursday in order to affirm Paris solidarity with the Middle East country following the powerful explosion in the port of Beirut, the Lebanese Coun...

Ram Temple will strengthen peace, humanity in country: Assam CM

The Ram Temple will strengthen peace and humanity in the country, said Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday.Its a very important day for us. People were waiting for many years for Ram Temple on Ram Janmabhoomi. Today that dr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020