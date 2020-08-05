Man killed, another injured during roadside robbery in Delhi

A man was killed and another injured during a robbery on their way home from their workplace in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar, police said Wednesday. Ranjan, 25, suffered injury in his right thigh and was declared brought dead at DDU hospital, while Dheeraj, 26, was stabbed in his left thigh and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the facility.

Tuesday night, the two were returning home on a scooter from their workplace when they were waylaid by three men on a motorbike near Block-24 park in Tilak Nagar and robbed of a laptop computer, their mobile phones and cash, a police official said. Police officials found the scooter at the site of the robbery and said it appears to be a case of robbery. Investigation is underway to arrest the accused, they said.

Ranjan's body has been handed over to the family after post-mortem, they added..